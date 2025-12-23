Should Value Investors Buy Suncor Energy (SU) Stock?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is Suncor Energy (SU). SU is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), as well as a Value grade of A.

We should also highlight that SU has a P/B ratio of 1.57. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 1.64. Within the past 52 weeks, SU's P/B has been as high as 1.63 and as low as 1.25, with a median of 1.47.

Finally, investors should note that SU has a P/CF ratio of 5.57. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 6.01. Over the past 52 weeks, SU's P/CF has been as high as 5.77 and as low as 4.06, with a median of 4.85.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Suncor Energy's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, SU looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

