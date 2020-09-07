Should Value Investors Buy Summit Materials (SUM) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Summit Materials (SUM). SUM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 16.66 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 25.36. SUM's Forward P/E has been as high as 55.15 and as low as 10.03, with a median of 26.05, all within the past year.

We also note that SUM holds a PEG ratio of 1.95. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. SUM's industry has an average PEG of 3.75 right now.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is SUM's P/B ratio of 1.17. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. SUM's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.59. Over the past year, SUM's P/B has been as high as 2.02 and as low as 0.67, with a median of 1.53.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Summit Materials is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, SUM feels like a great value stock at the moment.

