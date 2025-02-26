Should Value Investors Buy Summit Hotel Properties (INN) Stock?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Summit Hotel Properties (INN). INN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 6.72 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 15.19. Over the past year, INN's Forward P/E has been as high as 7.90 and as low as 6.04, with a median of 6.88.

Investors will also notice that INN has a PEG ratio of 1.43. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. INN's industry has an average PEG of 2.26 right now. Over the last 12 months, INN's PEG has been as high as 1.43 and as low as 1.43, with a median of 1.43.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Summit Hotel Properties's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that INN is an impressive value stock right now.

