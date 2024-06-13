Should Value Investors Buy Summit Hotel Properties (INN) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Summit Hotel Properties (INN). INN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 6.38, which compares to its industry's average of 14.47. Over the past year, INN's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.71 and as low as 6.38, with a median of 7.14.

Finally, our model also underscores that INN has a P/CF ratio of 4.20. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. INN's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 14.17. Over the past year, INN's P/CF has been as high as 5 and as low as 3.75, with a median of 4.42.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Summit Hotel Properties is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, INN feels like a great value stock at the moment.

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Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (INN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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