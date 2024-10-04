Should Value Investors Buy Subsea 7 (SUBCY) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Subsea 7 (SUBCY). SUBCY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A.

We should also highlight that SUBCY has a P/B ratio of 1.15. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 2.22. SUBCY's P/B has been as high as 1.36 and as low as 0.88, with a median of 1.11, over the past year.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. SUBCY has a P/S ratio of 0.79. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.85.

Finally, investors should note that SUBCY has a P/CF ratio of 7.50. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. SUBCY's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 7.69. Within the past 12 months, SUBCY's P/CF has been as high as 9.16 and as low as 6.59, with a median of 7.88.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Subsea 7 is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, SUBCY feels like a great value stock at the moment.

