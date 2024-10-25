Should Value Investors Buy Stride (LRN) Stock?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company to watch right now is Stride (LRN). LRN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.12. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.04. Over the past 52 weeks, LRN's Forward P/E has been as high as 17.12 and as low as 12.10, with a median of 13.89.

Investors should also note that LRN holds a PEG ratio of 0.86. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. LRN's industry has an average PEG of 0.92 right now. Over the past 52 weeks, LRN's PEG has been as high as 0.86 and as low as 0.61, with a median of 0.69.

Another notable valuation metric for LRN is its P/B ratio of 3.30. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 3.48. Over the past year, LRN's P/B has been as high as 3.30 and as low as 1.97, with a median of 2.64.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Stride's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, LRN looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Stride, Inc. (LRN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.