Should Value Investors Buy Strattec Security (STRT) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Strattec Security (STRT). STRT is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 8.47 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 16.96. Over the past year, STRT's Forward P/E has been as high as 18.24 and as low as 4.41, with a median of 10.46.

Investors will also notice that STRT has a PEG ratio of 0.56. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. STRT's industry currently sports an average PEG of 1.45. Over the past 52 weeks, STRT's PEG has been as high as 1.22 and as low as 0.29, with a median of 0.70.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. STRT has a P/S ratio of 0.38. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.59.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that STRT has a P/CF ratio of 7.43. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. STRT's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 8.82. Over the past year, STRT's P/CF has been as high as 2,441.76 and as low as 1.97, with a median of 4.32.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Strattec Security's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that STRT is an impressive value stock right now.

