Should Value Investors Buy Strattec Security (STRT) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company to watch right now is Strattec Security (STRT). STRT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as a Value grade of A.

Investors should also note that STRT holds a PEG ratio of 1.01. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. STRT's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.60. Over the last 12 months, STRT's PEG has been as high as 1.22 and as low as 0.29, with a median of 0.70.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. STRT has a P/S ratio of 0.16. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.36.

Finally, investors should note that STRT has a P/CF ratio of 3.32. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 7.78. Within the past 12 months, STRT's P/CF has been as high as 670.90 and as low as -64.23, with a median of 3.28.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Strattec Security is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, STRT feels like a great value stock at the moment.

