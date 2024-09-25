Should Value Investors Buy Strattec Security (STRT) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One stock to keep an eye on is Strattec Security (STRT). STRT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value.

Investors should also recognize that STRT has a P/B ratio of 0.70. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. STRT's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.66. STRT's P/B has been as high as 0.72 and as low as 0.40, with a median of 0.45, over the past year.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. STRT has a P/S ratio of 0.3. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.7.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Strattec Security's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, STRT looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

