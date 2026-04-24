Should Value Investors Buy Strategic Education (STRA) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Strategic Education (STRA). STRA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and an A for Value.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a preferred metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. STRA has a P/S ratio of 1.28. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.54.

Finally, our model also underscores that STRA has a P/CF ratio of 12.00. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 25.83. Within the past 12 months, STRA's P/CF has been as high as 15.87 and as low as 10.81, with a median of 12.87.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Strategic Education is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, STRA sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

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Strategic Education Inc. (STRA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.