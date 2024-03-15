Should Value Investors Buy StoneX Group (SNEX) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company value investors might notice is StoneX Group (SNEX). SNEX is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 9.14, which compares to its industry's average of 13.06. SNEX's Forward P/E has been as high as 10.68 and as low as 8.29, with a median of 9.27, all within the past year.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is SNEX's P/B ratio of 1.42. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 2.23. Over the past 12 months, SNEX's P/B has been as high as 1.77 and as low as 1.28, with a median of 1.44.

Finally, investors should note that SNEX has a P/CF ratio of 6.38. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. SNEX's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 14.80. Within the past 12 months, SNEX's P/CF has been as high as 6.99 and as low as 5.07, with a median of 5.91.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that StoneX Group is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, SNEX feels like a great value stock at the moment.

