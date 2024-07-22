Should Value Investors Buy StoneCo (STNE) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is StoneCo (STNE). STNE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is STNE's P/B ratio of 1.34. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. STNE's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 3. STNE's P/B has been as high as 2.01 and as low as 1.04, with a median of 1.54, over the past year.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. STNE has a P/S ratio of 1.62. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 3.18.

Finally, our model also underscores that STNE has a P/CF ratio of 7.71. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 8.86. Over the past year, STNE's P/CF has been as high as 15.67 and as low as 7, with a median of 10.78.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that StoneCo is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, STNE sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

