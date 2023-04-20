Should Value Investors Buy Stewart Information Services (STC) Stock?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

Stewart Information Services (STC) is a stock many investors are watching right now. STC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 9.64 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 23.99. Over the past year, STC's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.04 and as low as 4.91, with a median of 6.99.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is STC's P/B ratio of 0.82. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. STC's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.49. Over the past year, STC's P/B has been as high as 1.19 and as low as 0.72, with a median of 0.92.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. STC has a P/S ratio of 0.36. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.91.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Stewart Information Services is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, STC sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Stewart Information Services Corporation (STC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.