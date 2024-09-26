Should Value Investors Buy Steelcase (SCS) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

Steelcase (SCS) is a stock many investors are watching right now. SCS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value.

We should also highlight that SCS has a P/B ratio of 1.72. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. SCS's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.09. Over the past 12 months, SCS's P/B has been as high as 1.89 and as low as 1.39, with a median of 1.66.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that SCS has a P/CF ratio of 7.44. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. SCS's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 9.20. Over the past 52 weeks, SCS's P/CF has been as high as 10.46 and as low as 7.33, with a median of 9.30.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Steelcase's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that SCS is an impressive value stock right now.

