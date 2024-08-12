Should Value Investors Buy Steelcase (SCS) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company to watch right now is Steelcase (SCS). SCS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value.

We should also highlight that SCS has a P/B ratio of 1.64. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. SCS's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.01. Over the past year, SCS's P/B has been as high as 1.89 and as low as 1.13, with a median of 1.64.

Finally, we should also recognize that SCS has a P/CF ratio of 8.60. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. SCS's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 9.06. SCS's P/CF has been as high as 10.46 and as low as 7.01, with a median of 9.28, all within the past year.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Steelcase is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, SCS sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

