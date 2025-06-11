Should Value Investors Buy Standard Motor Products (SMP) Stock?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Standard Motor Products (SMP). SMP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.87. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.81. Over the past 52 weeks, SMP's Forward P/E has been as high as 10.50 and as low as 5.89, with a median of 9.02.

We should also highlight that SMP has a P/B ratio of 1.02. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. SMP's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.99. Over the past year, SMP's P/B has been as high as 1.18 and as low as 0.74, with a median of 1.03.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. SMP has a P/S ratio of 0.44. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.14.

Finally, our model also underscores that SMP has a P/CF ratio of 9.96. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. SMP's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 11.95. SMP's P/CF has been as high as 11.69 and as low as 7.21, with a median of 10.26, all within the past year.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Standard Motor Products's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that SMP is an impressive value stock right now.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

