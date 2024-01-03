Should Value Investors Buy Standard Chartered (SCBFF) Stock?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

Standard Chartered (SCBFF) is a stock many investors are watching right now. SCBFF is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.99. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.43. Over the past 52 weeks, SCBFF's Forward P/E has been as high as 8.12 and as low as 4.26, with a median of 5.59.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. SCBFF has a P/S ratio of 0.65. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.24.

Investors could also keep in mind Grupo Supervielle (SUPV), an Banks - Foreign stock with a Zacks Rank of # 1 (Strong Buy) and Value grade of A.

Grupo Supervielle sports a P/B ratio of 0.54 as well; this compares to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 1.62. In the past 52 weeks, SUPV's P/B has been as high as 0.60, as low as 0.24, with a median of 0.36.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Standard Chartered and Grupo Supervielle are likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, SCBFF and SUPV sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

