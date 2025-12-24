Should Value Investors Buy Stagwell Inc. (STGW) Stock?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Stagwell Inc. (STGW). STGW is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 5.71, while its industry has an average P/E of 11.13. Over the past year, STGW's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.95 and as low as 4.61, with a median of 6.88.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a preferred metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. STGW has a P/S ratio of 0.44. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.55.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that STGW has a P/CF ratio of 7.56. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. STGW's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 13.07. Over the past 52 weeks, STGW's P/CF has been as high as 8.62 and as low as 3.86, with a median of 5.60.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Stagwell Inc.'s strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, STGW looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

