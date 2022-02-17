Should Value Investors Buy Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM). SFM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 13.98 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 16.50. Over the past 52 weeks, SFM's Forward P/E has been as high as 14.80 and as low as 10.48, with a median of 12.77.

Finally, our model also underscores that SFM has a P/CF ratio of 6.70. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. SFM's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 10.84. Over the past 52 weeks, SFM's P/CF has been as high as 6.94 and as low as 4.73, with a median of 5.96.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Sprouts Farmers Market is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, SFM sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

