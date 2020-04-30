Should Value Investors Buy Spartan Motors (SPAR) Stock?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company to watch right now is Spartan Motors (SPAR). SPAR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 12.33, which compares to its industry's average of 14.13. Over the past year, SPAR's Forward P/E has been as high as 21.36 and as low as 8.05, with a median of 15.97.

Investors will also notice that SPAR has a PEG ratio of 0.82. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. SPAR's industry currently sports an average PEG of 1.62. Over the last 12 months, SPAR's PEG has been as high as 0.82 and as low as 0.76, with a median of 0.79.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Spartan Motors's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, SPAR looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

