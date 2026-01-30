Should Value Investors Buy Southwest Airlines (LUV) Stock?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

Southwest Airlines (LUV) is a stock many investors are watching right now. LUV is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and an A for Value.

Investors should also note that LUV holds a PEG ratio of 0.40. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. LUV's industry has an average PEG of 0.48 right now. LUV's PEG has been as high as 6.49 and as low as 0.39, with a median of 2.95, all within the past year.

Investors should also recognize that LUV has a P/B ratio of 2.13. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. LUV's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 3.10. LUV's P/B has been as high as 2.47 and as low as 1.46, with a median of 1.90, over the past year.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Southwest Airlines's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, LUV looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

