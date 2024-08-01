Should Value Investors Buy South Plains Financial (SPFI) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

South Plains Financial (SPFI) is a stock many investors are watching right now. SPFI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value.

Another notable valuation metric for SPFI is its P/B ratio of 1.33. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 2.08. Within the past 52 weeks, SPFI's P/B has been as high as 1.36 and as low as 0.99, with a median of 1.14.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. SPFI has a P/S ratio of 1.92. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.

Finally, we should also recognize that SPFI has a P/CF ratio of 10.15. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. SPFI's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 18.22. Over the past 52 weeks, SPFI's P/CF has been as high as 10.36 and as low as 5.64, with a median of 6.11.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in South Plains Financial's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that SPFI is an impressive value stock right now.

