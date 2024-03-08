Should Value Investors Buy Sodexo (SDXAY) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One stock to keep an eye on is Sodexo (SDXAY). SDXAY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.08. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.69. Over the last 12 months, SDXAY's Forward P/E has been as high as 21.33 and as low as 13.75, with a median of 16.83.

Investors should also recognize that SDXAY has a P/B ratio of 2.54. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 2.97. Over the past year, SDXAY's P/B has been as high as 3.81 and as low as 2.54, with a median of 3.41.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Sodexo's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, SDXAY looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

