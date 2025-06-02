Should Value Investors Buy SkyWest (SKYW) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is SkyWest (SKYW). SKYW is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 10.74, which compares to its industry's average of 11.12. Over the past 52 weeks, SKYW's Forward P/E has been as high as 14.41 and as low as 8.62, with a median of 11.02.

Another notable valuation metric for SKYW is its P/B ratio of 1.67. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. SKYW's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 3.76. Over the past 12 months, SKYW's P/B has been as high as 2.02 and as low as 1.22, with a median of 1.53.

Finally, our model also underscores that SKYW has a P/CF ratio of 5.70. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. SKYW's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 7.14. Over the past 52 weeks, SKYW's P/CF has been as high as 7.64 and as low as 4.42, with a median of 6.07.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in SkyWest's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, SKYW looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.