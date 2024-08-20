Should Value Investors Buy Skechers (SKX) Stock?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

Skechers (SKX) is a stock many investors are watching right now. SKX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 14.17, while its industry has an average P/E of 22.82. Over the past 52 weeks, SKX's Forward P/E has been as high as 18.15 and as low as 11.91, with a median of 15.16.

Investors will also notice that SKX has a PEG ratio of 0.82. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. SKX's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.64. SKX's PEG has been as high as 1.23 and as low as 0.43, with a median of 0.64, all within the past year.

Finally, investors should note that SKX has a P/CF ratio of 12.89. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. SKX's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 18.34. Over the past year, SKX's P/CF has been as high as 14.78 and as low as 10.16, with a median of 12.89.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Skechers is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, SKX feels like a great value stock at the moment.

