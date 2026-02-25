Should Value Investors Buy Simply Good Foods (SMPL) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Simply Good Foods (SMPL). SMPL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 12.75, which compares to its industry's average of 21.28. Over the last 12 months, SMPL's Forward P/E has been as high as 20.55 and as low as 12.63, with a median of 17.34.

Finally, we should also recognize that SMPL has a P/CF ratio of 15.31. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 25.01. Over the past year, SMPL's P/CF has been as high as 23.95 and as low as 15.19, with a median of 20.34.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Simply Good Foods is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, SMPL sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL)

