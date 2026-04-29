Should Value Investors Buy Silvercrest Asset Management Group (SAMG) Stock?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Silvercrest Asset Management Group (SAMG). SAMG is currently holding a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 12.51, while its industry has an average P/E of 13.59. Over the past 52 weeks, SAMG's Forward P/E has been as high as 14.35 and as low as 10.05, with a median of 12.42.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is SAMG's P/B ratio of 2. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 2.91. Within the past 52 weeks, SAMG's P/B has been as high as 2.19 and as low as 1.63, with a median of 2.02.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. SAMG has a P/S ratio of 1.27. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 3.15.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Silvercrest Asset Management Group's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, SAMG looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

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Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (SAMG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.