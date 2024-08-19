Should Value Investors Buy Silver Standard Resources (SSRM) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

Silver Standard Resources (SSRM) is a stock many investors are watching right now. SSRM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.87. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12. Over the past 52 weeks, SSRM's Forward P/E has been as high as 51.17 and as low as 8.14, with a median of 16.03.

Investors should also note that SSRM holds a PEG ratio of 0.50. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. SSRM's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 0.56. Over the past 52 weeks, SSRM's PEG has been as high as 2.89 and as low as 0.46, with a median of 0.97.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Silver Standard Resources is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, SSRM feels like a great value stock at the moment.

