Should Value Investors Buy Signet Jewelers (SIG) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Signet Jewelers (SIG). SIG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and an A for Value.

Another notable valuation metric for SIG is its P/B ratio of 1.89. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 2.85. Over the past year, SIG's P/B has been as high as 2.52 and as low as 1.04, with a median of 1.81.

Finally, we should also recognize that SIG has a P/CF ratio of 18.36. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 28.09. SIG's P/CF has been as high as 18.65 and as low as 3.47, with a median of 5.90, all within the past year.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Signet Jewelers is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, SIG sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

