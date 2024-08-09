Should Value Investors Buy Shoals Technologies Group (SHLS) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company to watch right now is Shoals Technologies Group (SHLS). SHLS is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 8.11, while its industry has an average P/E of 19.64. Over the past 52 weeks, SHLS's Forward P/E has been as high as 28.09 and as low as 8.11, with a median of 16.12.

Another notable valuation metric for SHLS is its P/B ratio of 1.58. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 1.75. Within the past 52 weeks, SHLS's P/B has been as high as 7.12 and as low as 1.58, with a median of 4.35.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Shoals Technologies Group's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that SHLS is an impressive value stock right now.

