Should Value Investors Buy Seven and I Holdings Co. (SVNDY) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Seven and I Holdings Co. (SVNDY). SVNDY is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 13.96 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 15.82. Over the last 12 months, SVNDY's Forward P/E has been as high as 19.06 and as low as 9.88, with a median of 12.85.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. SVNDY has a P/S ratio of 0.51. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.63.

Finally, our model also underscores that SVNDY has a P/CF ratio of 8.13. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 16.35. Over the past 52 weeks, SVNDY's P/CF has been as high as 8.49 and as low as 5.65, with a median of 7.26.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Seven and I Holdings Co.'s great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that SVNDY is an impressive value stock right now.

