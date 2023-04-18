Should Value Investors Buy Selective Insurance Group (SIGI) Stock?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

Selective Insurance Group (SIGI) is a stock many investors are watching right now. SIGI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.74. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.68. Over the last 12 months, SIGI's Forward P/E has been as high as 17.84 and as low as 12.33, with a median of 14.07.

Investors will also notice that SIGI has a PEG ratio of 0.73. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. SIGI's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.95. SIGI's PEG has been as high as 7.26 and as low as 0.70, with a median of 2.41, all within the past year.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Selective Insurance Group is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, SIGI feels like a great value stock at the moment.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.