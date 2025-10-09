Should Value Investors Buy Sealed Air (SEE) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is Sealed Air (SEE). SEE is currently holding a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.49. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.94. Over the last 12 months, SEE's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.18 and as low as 7.72, with a median of 10.36.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is calculated as price divided by sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. SEE has a P/S ratio of 0.96. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.14.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Sealed Air is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, SEE sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

