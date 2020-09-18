Should Value Investors Buy Seacor (CKH) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Seacor (CKH). CKH is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 17.88, while its industry has an average P/E of 45.68. CKH's Forward P/E has been as high as 26.44 and as low as 14.82, with a median of 20.04, all within the past year.

Investors should also recognize that CKH has a P/B ratio of 0.76. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 1.72. Within the past 52 weeks, CKH's P/B has been as high as 1.19 and as low as 0.57, with a median of 0.80.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Seacor's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, CKH looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

