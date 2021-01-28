Should Value Investors Buy Screen Holdings Co., Ltd (DINRF) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

Screen Holdings Co., Ltd (DINRF) is a stock many investors are watching right now. DINRF is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 11.16, while its industry has an average P/E of 21.95. Over the past year, DINRF's Forward P/E has been as high as 24.66 and as low as 8.66, with a median of 11.02.

DINRF is also sporting a PEG ratio of 1.09. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. DINRF's industry has an average PEG of 2.65 right now. Over the past 52 weeks, DINRF's PEG has been as high as 2.47 and as low as 0.87, with a median of 1.09.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Screen Holdings Co., Ltd is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, DINRF feels like a great value stock at the moment.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Screen Holdings Co., Ltd (DINRF): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.