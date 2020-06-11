Should Value Investors Buy Schnitzer Steel (SCHN) Stock?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is Schnitzer Steel (SCHN). SCHN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A.

Investors should also recognize that SCHN has a P/B ratio of 0.71. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 1.13. Over the past year, SCHN's P/B has been as high as 1.06 and as low as 0.44, with a median of 0.81.

Finally, our model also underscores that SCHN has a P/CF ratio of 6.37. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. SCHN's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 8.71. Over the past year, SCHN's P/CF has been as high as 7.05 and as low as 3.83, with a median of 5.34.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Schnitzer Steel's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that SCHN is an impressive value stock right now.

