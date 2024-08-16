Should Value Investors Buy SB Financial Group (SBFG) Stock?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is SB Financial Group (SBFG). SBFG is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A.

Investors should also recognize that SBFG has a P/B ratio of 0.83. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.28. Over the past 12 months, SBFG's P/B has been as high as 0.95 and as low as 0.71, with a median of 0.81.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. SBFG has a P/S ratio of 1.29. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.78.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that SBFG has a P/CF ratio of 6.40. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 12.70. Over the past 52 weeks, SBFG's P/CF has been as high as 7.36 and as low as 5.44, with a median of 6.22.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that SB Financial Group is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, SBFG feels like a great value stock at the moment.

