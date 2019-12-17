Should Value Investors Buy Sasol (SSL) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

Sasol (SSL) is a stock many investors are watching right now. SSL is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 6.65, while its industry has an average P/E of 14.10. Over the past 52 weeks, SSL's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.79 and as low as 6.23, with a median of 8.15.

We also note that SSL holds a PEG ratio of 1.47. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. SSL's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 2.03. Within the past year, SSL's PEG has been as high as 2.54 and as low as 1.04, with a median of 1.64.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is SSL's P/B ratio of 0.73. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 1.08. Within the past 52 weeks, SSL's P/B has been as high as 332.84 and as low as 0.66, with a median of 1.04.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Sasol is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, SSL sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

