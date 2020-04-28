Should Value Investors Buy Sanofi (SNY) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Sanofi (SNY). SNY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 14.24, while its industry has an average P/E of 16.15. Over the past 52 weeks, SNY's Forward P/E has been as high as 15.37 and as low as 10.69, with a median of 13.

Investors should also note that SNY holds a PEG ratio of 1.96. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. SNY's industry currently sports an average PEG of 2.10. Over the past 52 weeks, SNY's PEG has been as high as 2.28 and as low as 1.47, with a median of 1.87.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. SNY has a P/S ratio of 3.11. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 4.44.

Finally, investors should note that SNY has a P/CF ratio of 10.25. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 16.51. SNY's P/CF has been as high as 12.96 and as low as 6.55, with a median of 9.48, all within the past year.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Sanofi's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that SNY is an impressive value stock right now.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.