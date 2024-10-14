Should Value Investors Buy Sanofi (SNY) Stock?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

Sanofi (SNY) is a stock many investors are watching right now. SNY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 11.66, which compares to its industry's average of 19.21. Over the past year, SNY's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.68 and as low as 9.45, with a median of 11.31.

We also note that SNY holds a PEG ratio of 1.40. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. SNY's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.51. Within the past year, SNY's PEG has been as high as 2.43 and as low as 1.20, with a median of 1.51.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. SNY has a P/S ratio of 2.92. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 4.69.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that SNY has a P/CF ratio of 14.72. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. SNY's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 29.25. Over the past year, SNY's P/CF has been as high as 15.73 and as low as 8.04, with a median of 11.66.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Sanofi's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that SNY is an impressive value stock right now.

