Should Value Investors Buy Saga Communications (SGA) Stock?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company to watch right now is Saga Communications (SGA). SGA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.30. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 29.47. Over the past year, SGA's Forward P/E has been as high as 99.23 and as low as 8.80, with a median of 25.54.

Finally, investors should note that SGA has a P/CF ratio of 8.21. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 17.68. Over the past year, SGA's P/CF has been as high as 10.42 and as low as 6.75, with a median of 8.13.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Saga Communications is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, SGA sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

Saga Communications, Inc. (SGA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.