Should Value Investors Buy Safe Bulkers (SB) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is Safe Bulkers (SB). SB is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 5.22 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 6.39. SB's Forward P/E has been as high as 8.68 and as low as 3.42, with a median of 4.51, all within the past year.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is SB's P/B ratio of 0.67. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. SB's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.41. Over the past year, SB's P/B has been as high as 0.72 and as low as 0.44, with a median of 0.54.

Finally, investors should note that SB has a P/CF ratio of 3.95. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. SB's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 7.38. Over the past year, SB's P/CF has been as high as 4.27 and as low as 1.81, with a median of 2.61.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings (SHIP) may be another strong Transportation - Shipping stock to add to your shortlist. SHIP is a # 1 (Strong Buy) stock with a Value grade of A.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings sports a P/B ratio of 0.74 as well; this compares to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 1.41. In the past 52 weeks, SHIP's P/B has been as high as 0.80, as low as 0.34, with a median of 0.49.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Safe Bulkers and Seanergy Maritime Holdings are likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, SB and SHIP sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

