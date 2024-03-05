Should Value Investors Buy Safe Bulkers (SB) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company to watch right now is Safe Bulkers (SB). SB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.27. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.91. Over the past 52 weeks, SB's Forward P/E has been as high as 8.68 and as low as 3.42, with a median of 4.32.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is SB's P/B ratio of 0.66. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 1.41. Over the past year, SB's P/B has been as high as 0.66 and as low as 0.44, with a median of 0.54.

Finally, we should also recognize that SB has a P/CF ratio of 3.92. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. SB's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 7.27. Within the past 12 months, SB's P/CF has been as high as 3.92 and as low as 1.77, with a median of 2.16.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Safe Bulkers's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, SB looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

