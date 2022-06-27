Should Value Investors Buy Ryder System (R) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

Ryder System (R) is a stock many investors are watching right now. R is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 5.53 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 10.57. Over the past year, R's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.65 and as low as 5.53, with a median of 9.08.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is R's P/B ratio of 1.36. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 1.40. Over the past 12 months, R's P/B has been as high as 1.95 and as low as 1.22, with a median of 1.62.

Investors could also keep in mind Textainer Group (TGH), an Transportation - Equipment and Leasing stock with a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and Value grade of A.

Furthermore, Textainer Group holds a P/B ratio of 0.87 and its industry's price-to-book ratio is 1.40. TGH's P/B has been as high as 1.40, as low as 0.85, with a median of 1.21 over the past 12 months.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Ryder System and Textainer Group are likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, R and TGH feels like a great value stock at the moment.

