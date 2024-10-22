Should Value Investors Buy Rush Enterprises (RUSHA) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

Rush Enterprises (RUSHA) is a stock many investors are watching right now. RUSHA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is RUSHA's P/B ratio of 2.03. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. RUSHA's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.28. Within the past 52 weeks, RUSHA's P/B has been as high as 2.20 and as low as 1.46, with a median of 1.88.

Finally, we should also recognize that RUSHA has a P/CF ratio of 7.86. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. RUSHA's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 9.28. Within the past 12 months, RUSHA's P/CF has been as high as 8.27 and as low as 5.01, with a median of 6.76.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Rush Enterprises's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that RUSHA is an impressive value stock right now.

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (RUSHA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

