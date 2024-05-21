Should Value Investors Buy Rush Enterprises (RUSHA) Stock?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Rush Enterprises (RUSHA). RUSHA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value.

We should also highlight that RUSHA has a P/B ratio of 1.85. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 2.09. RUSHA's P/B has been as high as 2.20 and as low as 1.46, with a median of 1.80, over the past year.

Finally, we should also recognize that RUSHA has a P/CF ratio of 6.78. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. RUSHA's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 8.46. Over the past year, RUSHA's P/CF has been as high as 7.81 and as low as 4.95, with a median of 6.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Rush Enterprises's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that RUSHA is an impressive value stock right now.

