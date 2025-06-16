Should Value Investors Buy RPC (RES) Stock?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

RPC (RES) is a stock many investors are watching right now. RES is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 10.38 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 12.91. Over the past year, RES's Forward P/E has been as high as 20.62 and as low as 6.43, with a median of 10.97.

Investors should also recognize that RES has a P/B ratio of 0.99. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.94. Over the past 12 months, RES's P/B has been as high as 1.52 and as low as 0.88, with a median of 1.21.

Finally, we should also recognize that RES has a P/CF ratio of 4.90. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. RES's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 6.45. RES's P/CF has been as high as 6.73 and as low as 4.33, with a median of 5.37, all within the past year.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in RPC's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, RES looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

RPC, Inc. (RES) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sumitomo Corp. (SSUMY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.