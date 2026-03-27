Should Value Investors Buy Rockwell Medical (RMTI) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

Rockwell Medical (RMTI) is a stock many investors are watching right now. RMTI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A.

We should also highlight that RMTI has a P/B ratio of 1.49. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. RMTI's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.56. Within the past 52 weeks, RMTI's P/B has been as high as 5.68 and as low as 0.86, with a median of 1.72.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a preferred metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. RMTI has a P/S ratio of 0.54. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.5.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Rockwell Medical is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, RMTI feels like a great value stock at the moment.

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Rockwell Medical, Inc. (RMTI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.