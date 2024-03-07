Should Value Investors Buy RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ). RLJ is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 7.08, which compares to its industry's average of 15.30. Over the past year, RLJ's Forward P/E has been as high as 7.20 and as low as 5.46, with a median of 6.19.

Investors should also note that RLJ holds a PEG ratio of 0.83. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. RLJ's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 2.32. Over the past 52 weeks, RLJ's PEG has been as high as 2.45 and as low as 0.74, with a median of 1.51.

We should also highlight that RLJ has a P/B ratio of 0.95. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 1.72. Over the past year, RLJ's P/B has been as high as 0.96 and as low as 0.71, with a median of 0.81.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. RLJ has a P/S ratio of 1.42. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 3.86.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that RLJ has a P/CF ratio of 6.40. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. RLJ's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 15.09. Over the past year, RLJ's P/CF has been as high as 7.16 and as low as 4.90, with a median of 5.78.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that RLJ Lodging Trust is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, RLJ feels like a great value stock at the moment.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.