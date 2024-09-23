Should Value Investors Buy Ring Energy (REI) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Ring Energy (REI). REI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. REI has a P/S ratio of 0.85. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.94.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that REI has a P/CF ratio of 2. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 7.60. REI's P/CF has been as high as 2.43 and as low as 1.25, with a median of 1.97, all within the past year.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Ring Energy is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, REI sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

